Interview: SAYAH

Today we have SAYAH (aka Lana Rita Sayah) with us to discuss all things music. Read more about the singer-songwriter in the following interview:

Tell us a little bit about your debut single, Addicts…

It actually started from a letter I angrily wrote to an ex while sitting in a café. I was playing around with some chords later that night in my bedroom, and put some of the ideas from that letter to lyrics and melody. That was the beginning of Addicts. (No, I never sent the letter!)

Take a listen here:

What was it like working with producer Joel Quartermain?

So much fun!! Joel and I got along from the get go and we have a great musical chemistry. I love everything we’ve created so far.

How would you describe your sound?

Dark ‘soul infused’ pop.

You studied at the Australian Institute of Music, how did that experience help you as an artist?

Being able to delve into a lot of different genres has definitely filtered into my art. Even subconsciously, those ideas and sounds are always kind of floating around. Being surrounded by other aspiring musicians who all have their own unique take on music and art makes for a supportive environment to experiment, explore, and grow as a singer-songwriter.

Where do you get your inspiration?

Never from the same place. Anything from my own experiences, to a book I read or something I see on the street. I’m also heavily inspired by my favorite artists and singers. BANKS, Billie Holiday, Amy Winehouse, Rihanna, Donny Hathaway, Jeff Buckley…the list goes on!

Tell us something quirky about you…

Growing up I was only exposed to Lebanese music, in particular a singer Fairouz who my mum constantly played around the house. I didn’t really get into western music till later in school.

Why did you choose to go by the name, SAYAH?

It’s my last name…and my o.c.d likes its symmetry.

Who would you most like to collaborate with and why?

Tricky.. so many people!! But if I had to choose one, it’d be SOHN. His production is gold and I’d love to write songs with him too.

What should we expect from your EP which is due for release in September?

The lyrics are brutally honest. It’s been my safe space to be unapologetically me and celebrate my quirks.

What is next for SAYAH?

A new single very soon, followed by my debut EP release. Also, lots and lots of writing for future releases. I’m hoping to collaborate with as many people as I can, both here in Oz and overseas.

Are you currently planning any tours or events?

We’ll definitely be playing shows off the back of my EP release.

What does music mean to you?

As artists, we’re really lucky because we get to communicate what’s going on in our minds through our music. So no matter what’s going on – even if we’re in the worst of situations- there’s that possibility of creating something really beautiful from it. How cool is that.

