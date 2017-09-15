Interview: Sammi Constantine

Sammi Constantine is a fresh new act from coastal NSW who has transitioned from dance to music as a creative outlet. She’s a singer and songwriter with a wide fan base. We were able to find out a little about her and her career in this interview.

Hi Sammi, welcome to Beauty and Lace and thanks for talking to us.



My absolute pleasure!! Thanks for talking with me

How did you get your start in the music industry?



Hard work, constant networking and consistency. I discovered my passion for writing first, as a form of self-expression and a way to reach people after a 6 week forced stay in Westmead Hospital at the age of 16. Upon my discharge, I realised that music was an incredibly therapeutic way to spend my time, but also, it could really help other people too. I spent 5 years writing and experimenting with sounds.

In 2015, I released my first EP titled “Small”. I had no idea what I was doing but the EP did ok considering and it made me super excited to take it to the next level. After that, I decided to really invest everything into my music and as a result, I gained Triple J Radio support, amongst many other stations around the country, and all of a sudden my fan base started to build. I guess that brings you right up to date.

Can you tell us how you describe your sound?



My first EP, probably like many other artists started fairly simple and stripped back. It was mostly acoustic with only a hint of electronic sonics. Now I would probably consider my sound quite different and quite mixed. I don’t think I fit any one genre but I believe the best way to describe it is “Urban, Electro Pop”.

Where does your songwriting inspiration come from?



I’m very inspired by the world and people. I honestly see stories in everything and everyone. Everybody has something to say if you listen. To date, I’ve really only released music that tells my stories. Personal experience, heart break, self-discovery, love, lust. The usual but through my eyes.

Through My Clothes is your latest single, can you tell us about it.



“Through My Clothes” is a message and a reminder to myself to not let anybody lie their way into my heart again. Essentially it’s a breakup song that tells my story about being fooled into love.

Can you tell us a little about the video for the track?



The video was shot by the amazing “Depth Collective” who also shot my other two recent videos, “The Game” and “Closing In”. The concept of the video came directly from my mind when I was actually writing the song a year prior to the shoot. The hands represent two things for me.

The first is the feeling of confinement and being bound by someone or something that is holding you down. The second meaning behind the hands for me is a representation of being controlled and suffocated by darkness and the self-doubt. I choreographed the movement throughout the video and the dance parts towards the end really capture those feelings and create the story for the audience.

What has been your career highlight to date?



I believe one of my favourite things that’s made me super excited about what I do, was probably playing on stage where people were singing my lyrics for the first time. That’s a pretty unreal feeling.

Who do you rate as the biggest influences on your music?



I’m stupidly obsessed with Halsey and her lyrical content. I also really really vibe Aurora, Sigrid and Vera Blue. All female artists are an influence for me!!

You have performed at some huge festivals what can audiences expect from a live set?



My live set is pretty electronic and upbeat. I get very into the music and really love to have fun on stage. Its just me and my drummer/DJ on stage and we have a lot of fun!

What is the biggest difference between a music festival and a venue show?



Festivals have a lot of hype! It’s often a bigger and more exciting experience for everyone, but at a venue I can often get more of a mix of my songs in. I tend to add in a few more “slower” “stripped back” tracks. Such as one of my recent records “VICE” and my first single “Call You Mine”.

Where would you like to be musically in 5 years?



I’d like to see my music be successful enough to have an influence powerful enough to create a movement supporting mental health. My ultimate goal in my music is for people to feel like they can relate and that they are being heard and understood.

You can follow Sammi on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Soundcloud, YouTube and her Website.

