Interview: Lozz Benson

Lozz Benson is the voice and the beat of That Red Head! and we spoke to her before her performance at the inaugural Sydney Drum and Percussion show.

Hi Lozz, welcome to Beauty and Lace and thanks for talking to us.

What sparked your love of drums?

My mum bought me ‘Get behind me Satan” when I was in year 5. As soon as I heard Meg White play the drums I fell in love and wanted to play like her! Growing up I jammed with my cousins on AC/DC and Led Zeppelin. I was drawn to the driving rhythms and loved the feel of being able to hit things.

How long have you been a drummer?

Nearly 15 years. I played all throughout school and then continued on to study at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music.

Have you got a favourite drum?

The snare! The thing I play the most is a shuffle and am always focusing on my left hand backbeat.

Do you travel to perform and do you always take your own drum kit?

Yes – I always travel to perform around town and interstate and I always take my own drums, cymbals and sticks. Just like a guitar or horn player likes to use their own instrument, so do I and it’s unique to the sound I want to create when playing live.

The end of May will see you perform at the inaugural Sydney Drum and Percussion Show, can you tell us a little about the event?

The expo is a two day event especially for drummers and percussionists! The program includes live performances, workshops and new products. It is a great community and there is something for everyone. Artists include Virgil Donati, Thomas Lang, Pete Drummond & Dave Goodman!

What role will you have in this 2 day event?

I will be performing on Sunday with my rockabilly trio That Red Head! We will be playing a couple of original songs that demonstrate different feels including shuffles, surf rock and rock’n’roll!

Who are the drummers you admire most?

John Desmore, Mitch Mitchell, Karen Carpenter, John Bonham and Elvin Jones.

Drumsticks need to be pretty hardy, they are treated pretty rough. Do you tend to go through a lot of sticks? And what are your favourites?

I do, and sometimes when you play with wooden tips they chip easier – so I’m always replacing them. I use Promark Sticks.

What do you do with your drumsticks when they are beyond use?

I usually donate them to a school that might need them for their band program! Or use them as firewood…

What has been your career highlight to date?

There are a couple of moments that stick out; including recording with Jim Moginie (Midnight Oil), recording a song with Paul Kelly, support The Darkness on their Sydney tour, and Slim Jim Phantom (The Stray Cats) at his Sydney show.

Good luck with the Drum and Percussion show and thanks for your time.

SYDNEY DRUM AND PERCUSSION SHOW DETAILS

SATURDAY MAY 27

ROSEHILL GARDENS GRAND PAVILION

10.00am – 6.00pm

TICKETS

SUNDAY MAY 28

ROSEHILL GARDENS GRAND PAVILION

10.00am – 5.00pm

TICKETS

You May Also Like: