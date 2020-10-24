Interview: Jade Alice

Melbourne singer Jade Alice has teamed up with LA producer Lucian for a new pop EP titled “Pink and Blue”.

Jade took some time out to chat with Beauty and Lace, and you can learn more about her in the following interview:

Tell us about your latest, EP “Pink and Blue”…

It’s a collection that’s really reminiscent of old 60s love songs, in terms of the lyrics and chord progressions, but it’s glazed with modern production that transforms the sound into something new and different.

At the same time as sounding nostalgic, the electronic production really lifts it with a fresh energy. I have always loved to combine old styles with new, so we really enjoyed uniting both elements on this EP.

You have said this music makes you think of pastel colours, what does this mean?

I think colours and emotions are closely linked, they can make you feel happy, relaxed or hungry sometimes! With songs, it’s all auditory so you’re hearing emotions, but in my head, I visualise colours that are brought forward and amplified by the feel of the song.

This EP feels very light and fun to me which makes me think of pastel colours. Pink being associated with love, happiness, high energy and a fast pace, whilst the blue holds a calm, safe, melancholy, slower and soothing tone. Sometimes they mix together and make purple!

Angelboy, Wendy, Love me Please or Minty Kisses…which one is your favourite?

It changes depending on my mood! But I have to say ‘wendy’ is the closest to my heart, it was the most meaningful to write. It just transports me somewhere else.

You can listen to Angelboy here:

You are from Melbourne, what has got you through the lockdown?

I am someone who feels better mentally when I keep busy, and I’m so thankful I have had music throughout it all. Some people have lost that privilege of still being able to do the things they love.

Writing new music, collaborating with other people, coffee and being outside in nature is really getting me through!

What was it like creating the EP entirely online?

It’s funny because it almost feels normal now, I’m so used to working this way! Even prior to lockdown I was doing a lot of virtual collaborating with international artists, and it’s awesome that today’s technology allows for that!

It involves a lot of back and forth emailing, zoom chats and sending each other parts. With this EP the songs usually started with me writing the vocal part and guitar part, then him building on the production from there.

How did you get started?

I grew up watching my parents perform thinking it was magic, and as a kid, all your senses are heightened, but still, today performing or seeing live music is the most euphoric experience.

I used to love waddling around making up gibberish songs while my dad improvised on the piano, then I started writing songs with real words in them when I was about 10.

How would you describe your sound?

I would say it’s very dreamy, nostalgic sounding pop with delicate vocals, like the inside of an old ballerina music box combined with modern beats.

What other artists are you listening to right now?

Lately, I’ve been listening to Lennon Stella, Harry Styles’ latest album, Lo-fi Spotify playlists and Phoebe Bridgers.

Your previous EP, ‘Oh! If Only I Could Have You’, was a bit of a viral sensation, what do you attribute to its success?

I was so thrilled with the response, it was a style and sound that I had never shown people before so I had no idea what to expect.

I think people were drawn to it because the sound was quite different and refreshing, but at the same time sounded old and familiar with its 1940s/50s sensibilities. We were also lucky that lo-fi hip hop was a popular trend for people to use in aesthetic video edits and Spotify playlists.

Tell us one quirky fun fact we wouldn’t know about Jade Alice!

I don’t have an appendix anymore!



What is next?

I’ll be taking a little break from all the collaborations to work on some new solo projects! And hopefully performing with my band again soon.



What does music mean to you?

It’s an extension of myself and who I am, it feels like a 6th sense. It’s something otherworldly that you can’t see or touch, so it pulls you from reality and transports you to new places.

It holds so much power in that it can change your mood in an instant, trigger old forgotten memories, and bring you an extremely strong emotional connection. I can’t imagine life without it!