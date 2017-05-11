Interview: Cookin’ On 3 Burners (Dan West)

Dan West describes himself as the “debonaire six string guitar slinger and one third of Cookin’ On 3 Burners”. Today we have the man himself with us for a little chat.

Where did the name for the band come from?

As a live act, Cookin’ On 3 Burners are all about bringing the heat on stage and in the studio. Music for us is about combining different ingredients and get them all interacting together to taste just right. We are a three piece so three burners just made sense. Also, as we are an instrumental group, it’s always good to keep a fourth burner spare for a guest vocalist that we are digging on.

How did it all get started?

Three mates obsessed with the awesomely crusty sounds of late 60s funk and soul records getting together to bring that sound to Melbourne town – all live and full of vibe.

How would you describe your sound?

Sweet soul and dirty dance floor funk – something for the love makers and ass shakers!

What is your latest single, Real Life Baby feat. Emmi all about?



Emmi in control and out on the town… Listen up fellas, Emmi’s here to let you know what’s what!

You have done a few collaborations, who would you most like to play with?

If we get to use our time machine then definitely James Brown in 1969. If we’re keeping it real, we saw Marlon Williams on stage at a festival we were playing at recently and he was killer! We reckon his sweetly devilish vibes would be great to get on a track… too hot!

What’s next for Cookin On 3 Burners?

We’re really excited to be launching our new long play record Lab Experiments Vol.1 on wax and digital. We also recently worked with a rad young film maker Hoodwolf Harris on a clip for our instrumental breakbeat flip of the Metallica classic “Enter Sandman”. It’s an epic battle between B-boys and Metal Heads to save the essence of funk and we had a ton of fun making it – can’t wait for everyone to see it. Aside from that, we are pretty far into the next instalment of Lab Experiments so after some touring, it’s back to the lab for us!

Tell us about the time machine…

We have an old temperamental time machine which we use to go back in time for photo shoots, pick up collectors editions of vinyl records and generally mess with the whole space time continuum. Here at Cookin’ On 3 Burners HQ, we are all about celebrating the future sound of yesterday – getting a little more soul into THE NOW!

And the lab coats?

So, our threads are really precious – I myself tend to rock my Grandpa’s sweet 70s suit. When working in the lab to formulate the perfect beat you gotta take care – you don’t want to be getting chemicals on those synthetic fibres (especially around open flames) so protection is a must. These are the risks we take for you, sweet reader.

In one word, describe each member of the group…

One word, thats a tricky one! I think we better refer to our post show drinks of choice…

Jake – limoncello

Ivan – sake

Dan – whiskey

Are you currently planning any tours?

Always! We have an east coast tour to launch of Lab Experiments Vol.1 which kicks off late June which will be the first chance to hear us bust out our new tracks live. Joining us will be the amazing vocalist Stella Angelico who has been tearing stages around the country with us for the last 18 months, head to cookinon3burners.com for all the details. We are also locking down some shows in the UK (they have a cranking soul scene over there) so best to stay in touch on the socials for all that bizzo!

