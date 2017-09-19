Interview and New Clip: Paige Renee Court (MANE)

Paige Renee Court is a young South Australian with a dark bluesy Indie-pop sound and we spoke to her last year about her music and her career. She has just released a new single and video so we found out a little about her new stuff, and we have the clip for her new track and some upcoming tour dates if you want to check her out live.

Hi Paige, welcome back to Beauty and Lace. Thanks for talking to us.



We spoke to you back in 2016 around the release of Bitter, since then you have toured internationally.

Can you tell us a little about your first public performance?



My first public performance was in my hometown of Port Pirie which is about 2 and half hours north of Adelaide during an end of term music concert at school. It was terrifying, I remember being incredibly nervous I almost cried but it ended up going really well and I was stoked.

The latest single is What If Love Dies, can you tell us about the track?



I wrote this track as I watched a friend go through the highs and lows of a long distance relationship and I was able to relate to her emotions as I found myself in a similar position.

How did you come to work with Eric J Dubowsky?



I had the good fortune of receiving the Robert Stigwood fellowship last year which is a program run through Art SA that funds 6 SA acts each year. I was mentored by Stu Macqueen of Wonderlick Entertainment who passed on the demo to Eric and gratefully he was keen to work on the production and mixing of the song.

The accompanying video clip is quite spooky, can you tell us about it?



I wanted the video to be a little weird and have a distorted sense of reality. The clip sees’s two people in three different eras that essentially shows the closeness and simultaneously the distance between two people who are in a long-distance relationship. It’s obviously very much dramatized within the clip which was intentionally done to try to portray the emotions and helplessness you sometimes feel in a relationship such as that.

What can you share with us about your songwriting process? Do you start with a line, or in an idea, or the music?



It varies every time, sometimes it’s a hooky melody, other times its lyrics that you then form a melody around.

What has been your career highlight to date?



I’ve had a really fun year musically, it’s hard to pick a highlight because every experience can be so different but equally just as great. Definitely WOMADELAIDE at the start of this year was pretty special and I think the biggest festival audience I’ve ever played too which is always amazing. However touring through UK and Europe during August this year was also very amazing.

Good luck with your Australian shows

WHAT IF THE LOVE DIES EAST COAST SHOWS

Thursday 19 Ocotber

GASOMETER UPSTAIRS, MELBOURNE | 18+

Tickets available from Gasometer

Friday 27 October

ROCKET BAR, ADELAIDE | 18+

Tickets available from Moshtix

Wednesday 1 November

RAD BAR, WOLLONGONG | 18+

Tickets available from Moshtix

Thursday 2 November

BRIGHTON UP BAR, SYDNEY | 18+

Tickets available from Musicglue

You can follow Mane on her Website, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Soundcloud

