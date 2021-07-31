Interview: Abbie CW

Melbourne-based indie artist, Abbie CW has a brand new single titled “Different Desire”. It comes from her upcoming complication album, “Tremorverse Three” which will be released on August 6th.

​​Abbie CW had a chat with Beauty and Lace, and you can read her answers in the following interview –

What advice would you give to someone who is looking to get into the music industry?

Look for opportunities and reach out to take them.

Be open to asking people for support.

Love what you create.

Name 5 songs that are always on your playlist

#1. Any song by The Beatles

#2. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road – Elton John

#3. The Diary of Horace Wimp – ELO

#4. Weight of the Planets – Aldous Harding

#5. Samsara Maya – The Murlocs

How would you describe your sound?

It depends on whether I’m solo or with my band. I would say psychedelic folk-rock with shiny twinkles with the band and solo, I would say, raw folk.

Tell us about Different Desire…

When I wrote this song I was breaking up with my long-term partner. It was lockdown and I was living in a shared house. I was astounded by the difference in the way I was treated when I was seemingly ‘single’ by people in my life.

Different Desire is a reflection of an experience, every time I shift socially, emotionally, or spiritually and I listen to the lyrics of the song I find more meaning and perspective. I wrote it over a year ago and it still feels lyrically vulnerable, providing me with comfort and insight into my emotions.

How did you get started?

I have been singing and performing since I could walk, always making people watch me do what I love doing. It’s always pleased me in a way that nothing else ever has…

I was a lot more comfortable with the attention as a kid though, that being said I never wrote or shared original material then so I guess that’s the difference. I performed in choirs and musical theatre shows until I was 18, then I sank into depression and stopped singing because my voice became tight and squeaky and it became painful to sing.

I started working as a disability support worker when I was 19 and became very passionate about the unique and intricate ways that people communicate. And the power that sound has on people of all abilities, how it can bring pure euphoria or terror depending on the memories people attach to certain sounds.

When I was about 20 I started going to karaoke nights and smashing them, I even won a competition and it was great. I went traveling when I was 21 and started writing a lot.

I have always loved writing stories and poetry, but I started to write with melody in mind, although I had no idea how to execute as I never really played instruments.

When I got back home I got a cheap keyboard and guitar and out came some songs, and I just kept going.

Where do you get your inspiration?

I get inspiration from existence in general. I suppose I draw inspiration mainly from the people I surround myself with and the wisdom and opinions that relationships are built off.

Then nature seems to inspire me to express it in a way that feels natural to me, like the birds in the trees, or the waves crashing. It sounds cliche but every time I feel a surge of expression I am often in nature.

Other music encourages me to keep going, witnessing the way in which artists continue creating even though life can be so grim and challenging, the commitment humans have to creation holds a bottomless pool of inspiration to me.

What is next for you?

I have an album in the works, my band ‘The Real Life Fantasy Band’ is incredible. I feel so blessed to have them working on the songs I write, we just need to get in the studio. So at the moment, I’m focused on growing my skills and passion and finding gig opportunities, and making connections in the industry.

Where can our readers follow you?

My personal Instagram is also my music Instagram, I don’t like the idea of separating my life, I want the people who hear my music to witness me being a real messy and crazy person.

I have linktree which will take you to all my links: linktr.ee/abbie.cw

Or just search Abbie CW on spotify to find my music.

Thanks Abbie CW for stopping by for a chat