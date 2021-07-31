House of Gucci – Official Trailer

The official trailer for House of Gucci starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver has just dropped.

Check it out here:

It’s directed by Ridley Scott, and based on the book The House of Gucci by Sara Gay Forden.

Here’s the synopsis:

House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci. Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder, we see what a name means, what it’s worth, and how far a family will go for control.

You’ll also see other big names in the film including Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Jack Huston, Salma Hayek and Al Pacino.

Want to watch it? You’ll have to wait a little bit longer. House of Gucci won’t hit cinemas until November 25, 2021.

Is it on your movie wishlist? Let us know in the comments section below.