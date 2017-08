Hinds are four talented girls from Madrid, and they have a new tune to get you ready for summer. It’s called Caribbean Moon and it is a cover of Kevin Ayers 7o’s version.

It’s a quirky little track which will make you want to pick up a surf board and hit the waves. Or, lounge by the pool while a bartender brings you cocktails.

What do you think? Do you remember the song the first time around? Would love to hear from you, leave your feedback in the comments section below.

