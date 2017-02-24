Hazlett – Tour with Katy Steele (Little Birdy)

Hazlett will be touring with Katy Steele from Little Birdy for the next month, after putting together a 6 track EP. He has been working on his music in Scandinavia but has recently returned home with “Honey Where is My Home”.
You can listen to some of chilled out tunes here:
Want to see him live? Tour dates are below…
TOUR DATES (Katy Steele – Human Tour)
Friday, 24th February @ Transit Bar, Canberra
Saturday, 25th February @ Newtown Social Club, Newtown
Sunday, 26th February @ 48 Watt St, Newcastle
Thursday, 2nd March @ The Spotted Cow, Toowoomba
Friday, 3rd March @ The Foundry, Fortitude Valley
Saturday, 4th March @ Solar, Maroochydore
Thursday, 9th March @ Karova Lounge, Ballarat
Friday, 10th March @ Sooki Lounge, Belgrave
Saturday, 11th March @ Northcote Social Club, Northcote
Friday, 17th March @ Club 54, Launceston
Saturday, 18th March @ Republic Bar, North Hobart
Thursday, 23 March @ Settlers Tavern, Margaret River
Saturday, 25th March @ Prince of Wales, Bunbury
