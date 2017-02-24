Hazlett – Tour with Katy Steele (Little Birdy)

Hazlett will be touring with Katy Steele from Little Birdy for the next month, after putting together a 6 track EP. He has been working on his music in Scandinavia but has recently returned home with “Honey Where is My Home”.

You can listen to some of chilled out tunes here:

Want to see him live? Tour dates are below…

TOUR DATES (Katy Steele – Human Tour)



Friday, 24th February @ Transit Bar, Canberra

Saturday, 25th February @ Newtown Social Club, Newtown

Sunday, 26th February @ 48 Watt St, Newcastle

Thursday, 2nd March @ The Spotted Cow, Toowoomba

Friday, 3rd March @ The Foundry, Fortitude Valley

Saturday, 4th March @ Solar, Maroochydore

Thursday, 9th March @ Karova Lounge, Ballarat

Friday, 10th March @ Sooki Lounge, Belgrave

Saturday, 11th March @ Northcote Social Club, Northcote

Friday, 17th March @ Club 54, Launceston

Saturday, 18th March @ Republic Bar, North Hobart

Thursday, 23 March @ Settlers Tavern, Margaret River

Saturday, 25th March @ Prince of Wales, Bunbury

You May Also Like: