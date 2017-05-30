Entertainment - Beauty and Lace Online Magazine

Gang of Youths New Single ‘Let Me Down Easy’

Sydney indie-rock group Gang of Youths is made up of Max Dunn (bass guitar), Jung Kim (guitar/keyboards), David Le’aupepe (lead vocals/piano), Joji Malani (lead guitar) and Donnie Borzestowski (drums).

They have just released ‘Let Me Down Easy’ from their second studio album due for release August 18th, 2017.

Let Me Down Easy is a catchy and easy-listening track with relatable lyrics and haunting backing tracks. You can listen to the track here:

To celebrate the new album, Go Farther In Lightness, Gang of Youths are heading out on tour. June will see them playing in the US before a run of Australian shows kicking off in August.

AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES
Supported by triple j

Thursday, 31st August
The Tivoli, Brisbane
Friday, 1st September
The Tivoli, Brisbane
Wednesday, 6th September
Festival Hall, Melbourne (All Ages)
Friday, 8th September
Hordern Pavilion, Sydney (All Ages)
Wednesday, 13th September
Odeon Theatre, Hobart (All Ages)
Friday, 15th September
Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide (All Ages)
Saturday, 16th September
Metropolis Fremantle, Fremantle

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: gangofyouths.com  or  www.livenation.com.au
You can find Gang of Youths on their Official Website, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.


