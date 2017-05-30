Gang of Youths New Single ‘Let Me Down Easy’

Sydney indie-rock group Gang of Youths is made up of Max Dunn (bass guitar), Jung Kim (guitar/keyboards), David Le’aupepe (lead vocals/piano), Joji Malani (lead guitar) and Donnie Borzestowski (drums).

They have just released ‘Let Me Down Easy’ from their second studio album due for release August 18th, 2017.

Let Me Down Easy is a catchy and easy-listening track with relatable lyrics and haunting backing tracks. You can listen to the track here:

To celebrate the new album, Go Farther In Lightness, Gang of Youths are heading out on tour. June will see them playing in the US before a run of Australian shows kicking off in August.

AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES

Supported by triple j

Thursday, 31st August

The Tivoli, Brisbane

Friday, 1st September

The Tivoli, Brisbane

Wednesday, 6th September

Festival Hall, Melbourne (All Ages)

Friday, 8th September

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney (All Ages)

Wednesday, 13th September

Odeon Theatre, Hobart (All Ages)

Friday, 15th September

Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide (All Ages)

Saturday, 16th September

Metropolis Fremantle, Fremantle

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: gangofyouths.com or www.livenation.com.au

You can find Gang of Youths on their Official Website, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

