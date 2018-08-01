Fulton Street – Debut Album Problems and Pain

If you are looking for a little bit of funk-soul-R&B in your week, check out Fulton Street. This is one band who is bringing cool back, and have recently released their debut album “Problems and Pain”. This album was produced by Ivan Khatchoyan and is packed with beats, horns and the kind of vocals you don’t hear often these days.

Their most recent single is called Check Yourself, and you can watch the video here:

To celebrate the release the band will be doing a bit of a tour starting in September. You can check them out at:

FULTON STREET SHOW DATES

Tickets available here

Saturday, 1st September @ The John Curtin Hotel, Carlton VIC

Thursday, 20th September @ Cherry Bar, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 22nd September @ Karova Lounge, Ballarat VIC

Sunday, September 30-October 1st @ Caloundra Music Festival QLD

Saturday, 6th October @ The B.East, Brunswick East VIC