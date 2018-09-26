From Day to Night: Business Shirts for Men

The perfect shirt can be hard to find. You want something that is high quality, stylish and suitable for both the office and after work drinks on a Friday afternoon. When you work hard you want to feel comfortable and confident in your attire, and this is where Xacus comes in. This is a brand whose designs will never go out of fashion, and the shirts will always look modern.

A classic black formal dress shirt is always a smart investment, and there are a range of styles to choose from.

Xacus focuses on attention to detail, from the collar to the cuff everything is made with the utmost care. The shirts in the range are made from a variety of quality materials including poplin, twill, jacquard, Royal Oxford and Oxford.

A black shirt will suit any work place or event, and adds a touch of sophistication to the man wearing it. If black isn’t for you, go for a burst of colour with a shade of blue which will bring out the eyes. Blue is a nice choice for the warmer seasons and can go from work to a summer party with a simple roll of the sleeves.

You may be able to find cheaper shirts, but you will be sacrificing on luxury materials and exceptional quality. If you are someone who often finds their shirt is crinkled before they even step out of the car, these designs will be a blessing as they come with wrinkle free technology. There is a range of different collars to choose from, and the right option will depend on personal preference.

Every male should have a crisp white shirt in his closet, as it will be a versatile piece which can be worn over and over again for a variety of occasions. Not just limited to the workplace, this can be worn to weddings and other special events. A simple white shirt will instantly become formal when paired with a jacket.

A black business shirt, an option in colour and a crisp white shirt will all be valuable additions to a wardrobe. With proper care these shirts will stand the test of time, and they are comfortable enough to wear every day. This luxury brand is not only limited to men, there are a selection of beautifully designed shirts and clothing for women too. No matter what your style, if you are looking for something sophisticated for work to play, Xacus is an international brand worth shopping.