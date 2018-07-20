New Baauer Video for ‘3AM’

Do you remember when the song Harlem Shake went viral? Well, it was from Baauer, and he has proved to be much more than a one hit wonder. Now there is a new release called 3AM, and it features AJ Tracey and Jae Stevens.

(picture credit Jake Michaels)

This is Baauer’s first single since his acclaimed album Aa back in 2016 and 3AM is already gaining fans with its urban beats. The video which complements the tune takes place in a taxi, and you can check it out right here:

These days, being awake at 3AM is a distant memory for me, but this song brings back memories of nights on the town. So, what do you think? Are you adding it to your playlist? We would love to know your thoughts, please comment below!