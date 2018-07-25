One unique company we have just discovered is Aquatique Show, who create advanced technology in order to produce water light shows, musical fountain shows and so much more. For over 30 years they have been in the industry, and their work has featured in major productions throughout the world. With a team of engineers, technicians and show designers they can create a magical solution for any show.

A musical fountain show is an experience you will never forget as it can be between 8 and 30 metres long, and filled with lights, music and water. It can be installed inside or outside with musical composition combined with over 14 different water effects. Music can be catered to your taste with either modern electro or more traditional classic numbers.

Have a look at some of the imagery from past musical fountain performances, and don’t forget to browse their website for more: