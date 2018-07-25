One unique company we have just discovered is Aquatique Show, who create advanced technology in order to produce water light shows, musical fountain shows and so much more. For over 30 years they have been in the industry, and their work has featured in major productions throughout the world. With a team of engineers, technicians and show designers they can create a magical solution for any show.
A musical fountain show is an experience you will never forget as it can be between 8 and 30 metres long, and filled with lights, music and water. It can be installed inside or outside with musical composition combined with over 14 different water effects. Music can be catered to your taste with either modern electro or more traditional classic numbers.
Have a look at some of the imagery from past musical fountain performances, and don’t forget to browse their website for more:
As you can see, these features stand out and will make a talking point at any event. Water curtains, water screens and water theatres are among the other offerings from the company, and after seeing what can be achieved with water – the old fireworks just won’t cut it anymore! Aquatique Show manufacture all of the equipment in their workshop and are involved in the process from start to finish.
In 2013 and 2014 our Australian readers may have spotted the Major Multimedia water show at the Vivid Sydney Festival of Lights. This was the work of Aquatique Show, as Darling Harbour was lit up with a magic light and water wall, and musical fountains included in the mix.
There is something magical about a water show, and this company is creating art in countries near and far. Different colours help to illuminate the area, and we will be looking out for these innovative water artworks.
For more information, please visit: www.aquatic-show.com/en/
