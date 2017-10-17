A Gazillion Angry Mexicans – Jonah and the Whale

The boys from Melbourne are back with a new single and tour. The rock band who go by the name of A Gazillion Angry Mexicans have released Jonah and the Whale, which you can listen to right here:

Cool right? There is one thing I hope they improve next time around, and that is turning these chips into nachos:

Unfortunately, they won’t be coming to Adelaide in the near future, because this is one band I would love to see live.

However, for those of you in other cities you can catch them at:

A GAZILLION ANGRY MEXICANS

‘JONAH & THE WHALE’ | TOUR DATES

October 19th – Vic On The Park, Sydney, NSW

Tickets available at www.facebook.com/AGAM | 18+ only

October 21st – The Basement, Canberra, ACT

Tickets available at www.facebook.com/AGAM | 18+ only

October 22nd – Frankie’s Pizza, Sydney, NSW

Free Entry | 18+ only

October 27th – Last Chance, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets available at www.facebook.com/AGAM | 18+ only

You May Also Like: