A Gazillion Angry Mexicans – New Single and Tour

A Gazillion Angry Mexicans are from Melbourne and they have just released a new single called “All My Friends Are Dead”. Check out the video clip  which kind of gets me thinking about the first rule of Fight Club:

The band launched in 2014 with their EP “Juan, Two, Three, Four” and have been gaining popularity ever since.

To celebrate the new single, the boys have announced a tour:

‘All My Friends Are Dead’ is available for download on iTunes and Spotify.

A GAZILLION ANGRY MEXICANS ‘ALL MY FRIENDS ARE DEAD’ | TOUR DATES

July 7th – The Evelyn Hotel, Melbourne, VIC
Tickets available at www.oztix.com.au | 18+ only

July 15th – The Eastern, Ballarat, VIC
Tickets available at door | 18+ only

July 21st –  The Music Man, Bendigo, VIC
Tickets available at door | 18+ only

August 9th – Brighton Up Bar, Sydney, NSW
Tickets TBA | 18+ only

August 11th – Cherry Bar, Melbourne, VIC
Tickets available at www.cherrybar.com.au | 18+ only

August 12th – Sonny’s House Of Blues, Brisbane, QLD
Tickets available at door | 18+ only

August 13th – Surfair Beach Hotel, Marcoola, QLD
Tickets available at door | 18+ only


