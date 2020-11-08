101 Cocktail Songs to Add to Your Summer Playlist (Part 2)

Are you ready to continue the adventure we started in Part 1 of our 101 Cocktail Songs to Add to Your Summer Playlist?

We are back with Part 2, and if you can’t wait for the rest, you can access our full playlist of 101 songs.

#26. Breathe Deeper by Tame Impala

After the year we have just had, the message to “stay calm and take a deep breath” is one we all need to hear. Aussie songwriter Kevin Parker is a musical genius with his psychedelic beats and lyrics.

#27. Don’t Start Now by Dua Lipa

This is a modern pop song from English singer Dua Lipa. One thing is for sure, we can’t get enough of the shoulder-shrugging beat. The lyrics may be slightly tragic, but the tone of the tune is upbeat.

#28. Say So by Doja Cat

This billboard topping song is the beat of summer. Featuring the rapping prowess of Nikki Minaj, it is a true girl pop and RnB mash-up. This has become a staple on TikTok for those cool enough to use the platform.

#29. Blinding Lights by The Weeknd

When you have a singer with a name that literally refers to our two favourite cocktail drinking days of the week, it has to be a winner. We challenge you not to get this number 1 (in 34 countries no less) ditty stuck in your head.

#30. Baby Come Back by Ocean Alley

Brooke replaced the original Ridge (Ron Moss) with an inferior imposter, (daytime soapy anyone?). And, Mr Moss’s old school tune with band Player “Baby Come Back” has also been revamped. But, Ocean Alley’s cover is superior to the original, and that is why it made our list!

#31. Go Bang by PNAU

The lyrics may be repetitively “go bang”…and “our love is made like…” but we didn’t come here for the words. We came for the funky club beats. It is the uplifting tune and all we can say is…GO BANG!

#32. Young Folks by Peter Bjorn and John

Swedish boys Peter Bjorn and John had a hit with this single and it has been popular in hipster circles. It has been covered over and over and featured in everything from Gossip Girl to FIFA 08. Classic cool, with a timeless elegance not often seen in music today.

#33. Let’s Stay Together by Al Green

Pulp Fiction baby. A soul song from 1972 that made a revival when it appeared on the playlist of the Quentin Tarantino favourite. Forevermore we will associate Bruce Willis and Ving Rhames with this romantic RnB ballad.

#34. Soaked by BENEE

When I heard the words “soaked” and “drenched” it does make me sad as it reminds me hubby consistently says “no” to a pool. However, this is probably nothing to do with pools so we will give it merit as a fun summer party song. It was in the Triple J Hottest 100, and as a bonus, it is now in the B&L hottest 101s list.

#35. Under the Sun by DIIV

This is a tune about freedom and somewhat of a love song. It is a lighter single than many of their other tracks, giving listeners an easy break. The sweet strumming of the guitar does come with a cool edge.

#36. Smooth by Rob Thomas and Santana

Well, well, well, this is a collaboration that has been a summer hit for what feels like forever. In the US it was at the top of the charts for 12 weeks straight. It was the ACTUAL “party like it’s 1999” song because Smooth launched us into the next millennium and made us forget about the impending doom of the Y2K bug.

#37. Jungle by Tash Sultana

Australian alternative indie rock artist has gained a loyal following and has been featured on Triple J. She is more than just a singer, as she writes music and plays a tonne of instruments. Who needs a band when you are this talented?

#38. Knock Me Off My Feet by Soak

Looking for a folk-pop song for easy summer listening? Bridie Monds-Watson is the singer behind the hit, and she has described it as the dystopian way she sees herself. The lyrics describe small-town life, complete with highs and lows.

#39. Uptown Funk by Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson

Been to a wedding anytime since 2014? Then you would have got your boogie on down to this funky beat. Uptown funk don’t give it to you? Too bad because this is a faux 80 disco-pop track that we will hear for at least the next 6, or 60, years.

#40. Forget You by Cee-Lo Green

Warning, there is a radio version. But this isn’t it. This is the ultimate ode to a gold-digging ex, with an F you here, and an F you there. Everywhere an FF. Slightly bitter lyrics are turned into a party number with a dance-worthy tune. Don’t get mad. Dance!

#41. Lightenup by Parcels

“We are Up All Night to Get Lucky”…oh wait, hang on, it is similar but it’s actually a different song. This next-gen disco, toe-tapping, funky guitar-o-rama, is worthy of your playlist. It has a free and easy, 70’s vocal style that is surely inspired by Earth Wind and Fire.

#42. If I Could Ever by The Soul Movers

Lizzie Mack is the lead vocalist, and original Wiggle fans will be pleased to learn Murray Cook (aka Red Wiggle) is on the guitar. Based in Sydney, it’s a bit soul. A bit pop. And a bit funk. Look out world, Soul Movers is a name to watch.

#43. Drink from the Water by Mako Road

A quirky yet addictive offering from a talented New Zealand band. Just listen and drink from the water now…or the cocktail if you are drinking with us. Since 2017 the band has seen over 20 million streams!

#44. Ascension by Maxwell

Take a trip back to 1996 with this laid back, Tom-Jones-esque, smooth hit. This is a song that will transport you to a poolside location (not here because once again, hubby says no pool), with a cocktail and sunset. It might even set the scene for a night of romance.

#45. Walking on a Dream by Empire of the Sun

In 2008 we first heard Walking on a Dream by Aussie electronic pair Empire of the Sun. If you have a few minutes, take the time to watch the eccentric video clip. High vocals and a summer beat. What more could we ask for?

#46. Music Sounds Better With You by Stardust

The ’90s was an interesting time in music, with plenty of hits and misses. This one is from ’98 and has stood out as a rare gem. Cocktails are for sharing with friends, and music really does sound better when you have someone to listen with.

#47. Turn Around by Phats and Small

We thought we were done with the 90s, but here we are again with a fun track form 1999. This is a club favourite and if you have never drunkenly pointed at your bestie scream-singing “hey what’s wrong with you, you’re looking kind of down to me-e”, then have you really partied?!

#48. That Word (L-O-V-E) by Rockmelons

Let’s take it down a notch from the club to the radio. Still stuck in the 90’s (wait what?), as we dance and sing in memory of 1992. Singer Deni Hines was Australia’s sweetheart, and these lyrics were written by band member Byron Jones.

#49. Sweet Escape by Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani is the ultimate cool girl. No longer “just a girl”, Gwen has an impossible 6 pack, ice blonde hair and that punk vibe we have grown to love. When this song plays it will be your very own sweet summer escape.

#50. Could You Be Loved by Bob Marley

Jamaican reggae disco should be on every summer playlist, and Bob Marley’s hit is a classic from the 80s. A feel-good song, with the star power of a singer who was inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994.

Stay tuned for Part 3 of our 101 Summer Songs to Add to Your Cocktail Playlist. Or, you can groove, relax, and recharge to our full playlist on Spotify. You’re welcome!

